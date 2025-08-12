Iceland, Miami and 5 other dream destinations for your fairytale wedding

Two of Nigeria’s biggest music exports, Davido and Mr Eazi , have officially tied the knot in stunning destination weddings that have set social media abuzz.
Mr Eazi sealed his love story with actress Temi Otedola in a private ceremony at the breathtaking Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, Iceland. The intimate affair, attended by a select group of family and friends, saw notable guests including actor Broda Shaggi and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. The couple, who got engaged in April 2022 after a romantic proposal shared on Instagram, had long spoken about wanting a quiet celebration, a wish they fulfilled in style amidst Iceland’s majestic landscapes.
On the other side of the Atlantic, Davido and his long-time love Chioma Rowland hosted a lavish #Chivido2025 wedding in Miami, United States. This glittering celebration followed their traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and court wedding in March of the same year. The Miami event drew a glittering guest list, from Davido’s father Adedeji Adeleke and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, to UFC champion Kamaru Usman and, once again , Aliko Dangote.
If these A-list celebrations have you daydreaming about saying “I do” in a far-flung paradise, here are seven destinations, including Iceland and Miami ,that can turn your wedding into a once-in-a-lifetime event.
Dream Destinations for Your Fairytale Wedding
1. Iceland
Land of fire and ice, Iceland is a dream for adventurous couples. Picture snow-capped glaciers, steaming hot springs, volcanoes, and dramatic waterfalls straight out of Game of Thrones. Whether you’re planning a small elopement or a cosy celebration, this is a wildly romantic backdrop that will make your wedding photos look like pure magic.
2. Bali
From ancient temples to tropical forests, Bali offers an enchanting mix of culture and natural beauty. Imagine arriving at your ceremony on the back of an elephant or exchanging vows on a beach at sunset. With luxury resorts and warm hospitality, Bali blends exotic charm with world-class comfort.
3. Greece
Between May and October, Greece transforms into a wedding haven. From the whitewashed cliffs of Santorini to the chic vibes of Mykonos, each location offers its own flavour of romance. Add in Mediterranean cuisine, fine wine, and rich traditions, and you have the perfect recipe for a memorable wedding.
4. Bahamas
Think pink-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and luxury resorts. The Bahamas offers endless possibilities — from intimate ceremonies on deserted islands to grand affairs in Versailles-style gardens. It’s also easy to access, thanks to regular direct flights.
5. Portugal
Year-round sunshine, stunning architecture, and a relaxed charm make Portugal a favourite. Whether you’re seeking rustic vineyards, coastal cliffs, or opulent palaces, the country has a venue to match. Plus, the food and wine are simply unforgettable.
6. Venice
Romance floats through the canals of Venice. With its historic palaces, charming gondola rides, and dramatic cityscapes, it’s the perfect choice for couples who want sophistication and old-world glamour.
7. Miami
Vibrant, stylish, and sun-kissed, Miami offers everything from beachside vows to glittering ballroom receptions. The best season? Between November and April, when the weather is just right for an unforgettable celebration.
If Davido and Mr Eazi’s weddings prove anything, it’s that love is worth celebrating in style, and the world is full of breathtaking locations ready to host your big day. Whether you’re drawn to Iceland’s icy romance or Miami’s sunny charm, the perfect backdrop for your “forever” is out there waiting.