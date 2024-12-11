John Mahama vows to secure Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualification – Adams Abdul-Salam

The Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, Adams Abdul-Salam, has reaffirmed the commitment of the President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, and the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to ensuring that Ghana's Black Stars secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This assurance follows the NDC’s victory in the recently concluded 2024 General Elections in Ghana, signaling a renewed focus on bolstering the nation’s football fortunes.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Abdul-Salam underscored the importance of prioritizing the global football showcase, particularly in the wake of Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

We did not qualify for the 2025 AFCON tournament, but we are committed to working closely with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) by providing the necessary resources and logistics to ensure the team achieves qualification

He further highlighted the government’s determination to make the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, a key milestone in Ghana’s football journey.

It is our biggest objective to ensure the Black Stars qualify for the tournament

Since Ghana first made it to the World Cup, the Black Stars have not failed to qualify for the Mundial under the NDC

Black Stars’ journey to the World Cup

Otto Addo's Black Stars are currently second in Group I of the World Cup qualifiers with seven points after four games played. The technical team has shifted their focus to World Cup qualification and aims to secure Ghana’s fifth appearance in the tournament’s history.