Otto Addo is not good enough to qualify Ghana to the 2026 World Cup – GOC Boss

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, has expressed doubts about Otto Addo’s tactical abilities, stating that he is not equipped to lead Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Otto Addo's tenure as head coach of the Black Stars has been heavily criticised following the team's poor showing in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars managed to secure only three points from six matches, failing to win a single game. They drew three and lost three, finishing at the bottom of Group F.

This dismal performance marks the first time in 20 years that Ghana has failed to qualify for the AFCON, leading to increased scrutiny of the Black Stars’ technical team. Many have called for Otto Addo and his staff to be dismissed.

GOC President backs Otto Addo's dismissal

Ben Nunoo Mensah supports the calls for Otto Addo's removal, citing his lack of tactical acumen.

I have not been convinced about Otto Addo's coaching prowess, especially in matches like the one against Niger. In crucial games, victories often come down to tactical decisions made by coaches. Judging from our performances in the AFCON qualifiers and my expectations, I do not think Otto Addo is competent enough to lead Ghana to the 2026 World Cup.

Otto Addo's future hangs in the balance

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has yet to make a definitive decision on Otto Addo's future. While he has submitted his report detailing the reasons for the team’s failure to qualify for AFCON 2025, divisions exist within the GFA Executive Council regarding whether to retain him or replace him.