Sam Johnson advises Baba Rahman to quit Black Stars

If I were him [Baba Rahman], I wouldn’t come because he has suffered a lot from Ghanaians, including some of us. It’s not going well for him when he comes, and we don’t see the Baba Rahman we used to know. He has received a lot of criticism from Ghanaians. If I were in his position, I wouldn’t care if I played like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo—I wouldn’t come. I’d be done with the national team.