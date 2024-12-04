Sam Johnson advises Baba Rahman to quit Black Stars

Former Ghanaian international Sam Johnson has urged Abdul Baba Rahman to consider retiring from the senior national team, the Black Stars.
Baba Rahman, 30, has been absent from the Black Stars since pulling out of the squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The left-back, known for his time with Chelsea, has yet to feature for Ghana since then.
Currently playing for PAOK in the Greek top flight, Baba Rahman has been in exceptional form, contributing crucial goals and solid performances for his club. However, Sam Johnson believes it might be time for the defender to step away from international duties.
In an interview with Pan Africa Football, Johnson explained his position:
If I were him [Baba Rahman], I wouldn’t come because he has suffered a lot from Ghanaians, including some of us. It’s not going well for him when he comes, and we don’t see the Baba Rahman we used to know. He has received a lot of criticism from Ghanaians. If I were in his position, I wouldn’t care if I played like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo—I wouldn’t come. I’d be done with the national team.
Despite Johnson’s remarks, the decision ultimately rests with Baba Rahman.
Baba Rahman open to Black Stars call-up
Contrary to Johnson’s advice, Baba Rahman has expressed his openness to returning to the Black Stars. While acknowledging his break from the national team was due to injury concerns, he clarified that he has not retired. The defender remains committed to representing Ghana if given the opportunity, stating that he only needed time to recover and regain full fitness.