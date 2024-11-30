Some GFA EXCO members want Otto Addo sacked

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante-Twum, has revealed that some members of the Executive Council have questioned Otto Addo’s future as head coach of the Black Stars.

The discussions come after Addo failed to qualify Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in over twenty years. The Executive Council summoned Addo on November 20, 2024, for a nearly five-hour meeting, during which he presented a detailed report on the team’s disappointing performance during the qualifiers.

Asante-Twum explained in an interview with Joy FM that there was division among council members regarding Addo’s continued role.

There were members who argued that they do not believe he [Otto Addo] is the right man to take the team to the next level. This includes the World Cup qualifiers and possibly future tournaments because he has a long-term contract.

However, some council members felt differently, per Asante-Twum.

There were those who thought, based on the factors he presented, we could put a strong team together to work with him, form a new management team, and provide all the necessary support for him to succeed.

Despite these differing views, he acknowledged that one faction made a strong argument.

If you play six matches and are unable to win a single one, then what is the point? We have to move on without him.

Ghana finished bottom of Group F, with just three points from six matches, marking a historic low for the national team.