GFA confirms unpaid salaries for Black Stars coach Otto Addo and Staff

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Black Stars head coach Otto Addo and his backroom staff are owed several months of unpaid salaries.

Speaking to Joy FM, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum revealed that the responsibility for paying the technical team lies with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, not the GFA.

I am not sure of the exact duration, but there are salaries in arrears. We owe him [Otto Addo] a few months, and it’s not just him but also the backroom staff

He clarified that while the Ministry oversees these payments, he could not provide further details about the arrears.

The issue of unpaid salaries adds another layer to the uncertainty surrounding Otto Addo’s role as Black Stars head coach. This follows Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco—a first in 20 years and the ninth time in the nation's history.

The GFA’s Executive Council is currently divided on whether to retain Addo, with no official decision announced yet.

Asante Twum stressed the importance of working closely with the Ministry, especially regarding potential contract terminations or severance packages:

There’s every need to consult the Ministry because, ultimately, if the coach is sacked and there’s an issue of paying him off, that responsibility lies with the Ministry, not the GFA.

