ACTIV8 Fitness Shines at National Business Honors 2025

ACTIV8 Fitness & Wellness, Ghana’s leading fitness and wellness brand, has been recognized at the National Business Honors 2025, cementing its place as a trailblazer in the country’s fast-growing health and wellness industry.

The company took home the Excellence in Wellness Innovation Award, while its CEO, Rishi Melwani, was celebrated with the prestigious Wellness Industry Leadership Award for his remarkable contribution to Ghana’s fitness and wellness space.

The National Business Honors, held as the grand climax of the Ghana Business Week celebration, is widely regarded as Ghana’s flagship awards program, recognizing visionary companies and individuals across multiple sectors.

Transforming Ghana’s Wellness Industry

In recent years, ACTIV8 has redefined how Ghanaians approach fitness and wellness. With world-class facilities at both East Legon and Spintex, innovative membership packages, and a unique integration of wellness services, including spa, massage, sauna, and smoothies; the brand has successfully positioned itself as more than just a gym.

Speaking after the awards, ACTIV8 CEO, Rishi Melwani, expressed gratitude to the entire ACTIV8 community:

This recognition is not just for ACTIV8, but for every member who walks through our doors, every coach who inspires transformation, and every partner who believes in our vision. At ACTIV8, we are committed to making wellness a lifestyle and an accessible journey for all.

A New Benchmark for Wellness Excellence

The Excellence in Wellness Innovation Award highlights ACTIV8’s unique ability to combine fitness with holistic wellness, creating an experience that goes beyond traditional gyms. The Wellness Industry Leadership Award presented to Rishi acknowledges his forward-thinking leadership, resilience, and contribution to building a wellness culture in Ghana.

The Future of Wellness in Ghana

With these two awards, ACTIV8 is set to strengthen its mission of transforming lives through fitness and wellness. The recognition also reinforces the brand’s commitment to community, innovation, and setting global benchmarks in Ghana’s wellness industry.

About ACTIV8

