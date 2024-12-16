Taptap Send resumes operations in Ghana with exciting new features and promotions

Taptap Send, a renowned global money transfer company, has officially resumed its services to Ghana following a brief suspension. Customers in the UK, Europe, Canada, the United States, and the UAE can once again send money seamlessly to their loved ones in Ghana.

The temporary suspension was due to a directive from the Bank of Ghana, which required Taptap Send to pause partnerships with local banks and fintechs for one month concerning its newly launched wallet product for EU/UK customers. While no laws were breached, Taptap Send respected the regulatory process and now confirms that its operations and regulatory status remain intact.

“We’re fully committed to complying with all relevant regulations and we’re excited to resume transfers to Ghana for the thousands of customers who have relied on us for their money transfers over the years.” said Darryl Mawutor Abraham, Head of Taptap Send Africa.

Special Promotions to Celebrate the Return

To mark its return, Taptap Send is introducing the Sanbra Promo to thank customers for their patience and loyalty. Key highlights include:

A chance to win a free flight when you send £/$/€1,000 through Taptap Send.

Bonus credits for your next transfer.

Recipients in Ghana can win prizes from a giveaway pot of 100,000 GHS.

New Charities Feature

Taptap Send has also launched a groundbreaking new feature—Charities. This feature allows customers to directly support meaningful causes across Ghana through the app, making it easier than ever to give back and create a positive impact.

Commitment to Ghana and Beyond

Taptap Send remains dedicated to serving the Ghanaian diaspora, offering secure, reliable, and affordable money transfer services. Ghana is a key market for Taptap Send, and the company is excited to continue innovating to connect families and empower communities across borders.

For more information or to start sending money today, visit www.taptapsend.com.

About Taptap Send

Taptap Send is a global fintech founded with the mission of equalizing access to capital by reducing the cost and friction of transferring money. In doing so, we aim to accelerate macroeconomic growth, shift informal money transfer to the formal sector and ultimately reduce inequality. We are committed to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of reducing the cost of remittances to under 3%.