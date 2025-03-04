EMY Africa hosts exclusive brunch to celebrate ‘The Generation Now’ project

EMY Africa held an exclusive brunch on Saturday, March 1, 2025, to celebrate its initiative, The Generation Now, which spotlights young individuals making significant strides in various sectors across Ghana. The event took place at 4:00 PM at the Mercedes-Benz showroom in Airport, Accra.

A Decade of Honouring Excellence

Speaking at the event, Daniel Kojo Soboh, Chief Executive Officer of EMY Africa, reflected on the organisation’s ten-year journey, acknowledging the challenges faced along the way.

“Our goal is to celebrate greatness to inspire excellence. Its been 10 years of hardwork. Its not a walk in the park” he said.

Addressing the Generation Now project’s purpose, he emphasised its role in spotlighting, encouraging, and empowering young people.

“Generation one is to spotlight, encourage and empower young people and we do that now through the generation one magazine. We bring the older people that we have honoured to impact the younger ones and it does not only end there, we also have an entreneurship pitch where we give winners money invest in their business and education” he stated.

Spotlighting Ghana’s Rising Stars

The EMY Africa Generation Now Magazine is celebrating some of Ghana’s most exciting young personalities who are making a remarkable impact in music, media, and entrepreneurship. This edition highlights vibrant individuals shaping conversations and culture both locally and beyond:

• Gyakie – The "Song Bird" herself, taking Ghanaian music global with her soulful vocals and Afrobeats sound. From Forever to international collaborations, she continues to prove that Ghanaian music belongs on the world stage. • KiDi – The "Touch It" hitmaker who is winning awards and topping charts across Africa. • Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa – Nigerian influencer and filmmaker who has built a strong connection with Ghana, seamlessly blending content creation, fashion, and entertainment in a way that resonates with Gen Z. • Gabrielle Nokoe – Owner of Brielle Cosmetics • Joseph Amo Nti – The voice behind "Sincerely Accra," Ghana’s most talked-about podcast, delivering unfiltered conversations on youth culture, trends, and everyday life. • Kwame – A young Ghanaian philanthropist leveraging his platform to give back and create lasting impact within local communities.