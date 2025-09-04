Maxbuy Expands with a Grand Opening at Junction Mall!

#Featuredpost

Maxbuy, Ghana’s No.1 electronics and home appliances retail store, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store at Junction Mall on September 3rd, 2025. With over 15 years of industry expertise, Maxbuy has grown to 40 physical stores nationwide, along with a fully equipped online shopping platform that brings convenience to customers across the country. Let’s take a look at the exciting rewards Maxbuy has in store for customers on this special occasion!

1. Exclusive Pre-Opening Promo – Save More Before We Open!

To celebrate this milestone, Maxbuy is offering a special pre-opening deposit discount from 2nd to 7th September, allowing customers to secure massive savings before the grand opening:

✅ Deposit GH¢ 100 get GH¢ 200 discount coupon

✅ Deposit GH¢ 200 get GH¢ 500 discount coupon Customers can shop for their favorite smart phones and home appliance with these coupons

2. Unbeatable Discounts, Free Gifts & More !

From 3rd September, all shoppers can enjoy an exclusive grand opening sale, featuring: 🎉 Massive discounts—up to 20% off select products!

🎁 Exciting gifts for early shoppers!

🚚 Free delivery & installation within 24hrs for home appliances .

Maxbuy offers a wide range of smartphones, accessories (such as Bluetooth speakers, power banks,earbuds, Chargers ), and home appliances (TVs, air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines).

Customers can choose from top international brands like Apple, Tecno, Infinix, itel, Samsung, Syinix, Philips, TCL, Zealots and Asano.

3. Maxbuy in collaboration with Easybuy – 50% interest off on Buy now pay later!

Maxbuy is committed to making Smart phones and home appliances more accessible to its customers. With flexible payment plan, customers can now buy Smartphones, TVs, Air conditioners, washing machines and Refrigerators and pay installment.

💳 How it Works:

✅ Deposit 30% upfront as down payment.

✅ Choose between 3 to 6 month installment options to suit your budget.

✅ Present your Ghana card/ driver’s license and 2 call in guarantors .

This service ensures that customers get to own their dream gadgets and appliances without financial strain, making Maxbuy the go-to destination for affordable and convenient shopping.

Join the Celebration at Maxbuy Westhills Mall!

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to grab amazing deals, exclusive discounts, and free gifts! Visit Maxbuy Westhills Mall and experience a new level of convenience, affordability, and service in electronics and home appliances shopping.

For more information, visit https://maxbuy.com.gh/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter -X at Maxbuyghana