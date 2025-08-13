The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Ghana has emerged as one of the country’s most profitable and impactful state-owned enterprises in recent years, demonstrating how strategic commodity trading can drive national economic growth. Under the leadership of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, MIIF recorded over 100% profit growth in 2023, expanded its assets under management (AUM) from USD $180 million in 2021 to nearly USD $1 billion by 2024, and played a vital role in strengthening Ghana’s position in the global gold market.

The Vision Behind the MIIF Gold Trade Desk

MIIF’s investment policy allows the Fund to trade in precious minerals as part of a diversified alternative investment strategy. The MIIF Gold Trade Desk was designed to integrate Ghana’s gold value chain more effectively, with objectives that include:

Establishing a proposed gold-backed Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

Supporting the stabilization of the cedi through gold-for-forex initiatives.

Building Ghana’s gold reserves.

Generating strong returns for the Fund.

Formalizing the small-scale mining sector.

A Revenue Engine for the Economy

Between October 2023 and September 2024, MIIF’s gold trading activities primarily through a revolving trade facility worth USD $30 million in local currency generated an estimated USD $1.02 billion in revenue. This was achieved through partnerships with licensed aggregators who sourced gold from licensed small-scale miners, which was then refined through London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited facilities.

Two Distinct Trading Models

Gold for Forex MIIF deployed its USD $30 million capital in three tranches, each generating an average of USD $60 million per month over eleven months. The program provided much-needed foreign exchange liquidity, while ensuring MIIF earned competitive returns. Banks, including Fidelity Bank, later joined with their own capital, resulting in additional inflows of USD $156 million within a few months.

Gold for Oil In partnership with oil bulk distribution companies (BDCs) via the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), MIIF’s Trade Desk facilitated forex inflows of around USD $650 million. This arrangement helped stabilize fuel prices and supported cedi stability without requiring MIIF to commit its own capital.



Managing Commodity Trading Risks

While foreign exchange variances are common in commodity markets, MIIF implemented monitoring and risk management measures to address these challenges. Despite temporary forex mismatches in 2024, a significant portion of the variances was resolved through trade receipts and operational adjustments.

Looking Ahead: Ghana’s Gold Board Opportunity

MIIF’s trade structure has proven capable of turning modest capital outlays into substantial foreign exchange inflows over USD $600 million from just USD $30 million deployed. With projections indicating USD $3 billion in forex inflows over the next two years, the Fund’s strategy offers a model for Ghana’s proposed Gold Board and other precious mineral trade initiatives.

By combining innovative investment approaches, small-scale mining formalization, and global market integration, the MIIF Gold Trade Program pioneered under Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng stands as a blueprint for sustainable resource-backed economic growth in Ghana.