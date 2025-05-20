Palladium Residences: Architectural masterpiece in Achimota is now 50% sold

With construction currently ongoing and half the inventory sold, Pegasus Realty invites first-time homeowners, all investors, buyers to reserve a unit in Achimota’s most exclusive property.



Accra is witnessing a first of its kind, and at the heart of this urban evolution stands Palladium Residences, a modern gated community redefining city living at ABC Junction, Achimota.



Developed by YADL and exclusively for sale by Pegasus Realty, this project blends upscale residences, modern apartments, commercial space, and lifestyle amenities into one masterfully planned neighbourhood.