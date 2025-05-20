Palladium Residences: Architectural masterpiece in Achimota is now 50% sold

#Featuredpost
With construction currently ongoing and half the inventory sold, Pegasus Realty invites first-time homeowners, all investors, buyers to reserve a unit in Achimota’s most exclusive property.
Accra is witnessing a first of its kind, and at the heart of this urban evolution stands Palladium Residences, a modern gated community redefining city living at ABC Junction, Achimota.
Developed by YADL and exclusively for sale by Pegasus Realty, this project blends upscale residences, modern apartments, commercial space, and lifestyle amenities into one masterfully planned neighbourhood.
With the development reaching a major milestone of 50% being sold. The response has been overwhelming and for good reasons.
What Makes Palladium Residences Different?
Designed for both urban living and smart investing, the project includes:
• 24 Semi-Detached Townhouses with en-suite bedrooms and maid’s quarters (3BR and 4BR units)
• 70 Apartments ranging from compact studios to spacious 3-bedroom units with rooftop views
• Commercial Spaces facing the main street
• A three-star hotel designed for short-stay guests and business travellers
• A state-of-the-art Clubhouse with pool, gym, restaurant, multi-purpose court, rooftop terrace, and more
Currently, foundation works for the residential units are progressing steadily, with the developer projecting 18 months to townhouse completion and 23 months for the apartment block.
A Project for Every Buyer Profile
Whether you’re:
• A young professional looking for a well-located city apartment
• A growing family seeking the security and space of a townhouse
• A diaspora Ghanaian exploring off-plan ownership from abroad
• An investor seeking high rental yields and capital appreciation…
Palladium Residences offers a tailored opportunity for you.
With prices starting from just $59,000 (studio) to a townhouse from $469,000, buyers can take advantage of flexible payment plans and limited off-plan offers before the official pricing revision.
After a Very Successful Off-Plan Sales Phase…
With limited units remaining, now is the time to take the next step.
Book a site visit or speak to our sales agent today and secure your place in one of Accra’s prestigious gated communities.
To Book or Enquire
Call or WhatsApp
+233 509 823 424
Websites
Main: www.pegasusrealtygh.com
Palladium Residences: www.palladium.pegasusrealtygh.com
Social Media
Instagram: @palladiumachimota | @pegasusrealtygh
LinkedIn: Pegasus Realty Ghana / Palladium Residences Achimota
Office Address
5 Osu Badu Crescent
GA-154-5588
Sales Office
No. 24 Adom Street
North Dzorwulu Extension, Accra
