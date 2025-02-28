Puma Energy energising Africa with ‘Go Africa!” campaign

#Featuredpost

Puma Energy, a leading global energy company, is proud to launch its "Go Africa!" brand campaign in seven African countries: Botswana, Congo, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa.

An exuberant campaign, inspired by the bold colours, rhythms and rich diversity that are the soul of Africa, “Go Africa!” embodies Puma Energy’s purpose of energising communities.

Since its entry into the African market in 2010, Puma Energy has demonstrated its unwavering belief in Africa, living its mission of energising communities – of delivering energy solutions that meet the needs of local communities, leveraging technology and building partnerships to deliver reliable, affordable energy to all in Africa.

Puma Energy operates in 16 African countries where it operates 676 retail sites, which include convenience stores or quick service restaurants, serves airports and airfields, and operates terminals and depots. It is addressing fuel capacity challenges, enhancing access to fuel and supplementary services for communities in very remote rural areas, investing in road safety to help keep people safe on Africa’s roads, fuelling youth through entrepreneurship and skills upliftment programmes and investing in schools , and rolling out LPG to improve access to clean cooking fuels and health outcomes in its communities.

The “Go Africa!” campaign reflects Puma Energy’s deep respect for the rich diversity of Africa and its people, and its determination to be a catalyst for positive change on the continent. This is also reflected in the company's aspiration to evoke optimism, opportunity and progress across the continent.

"I am inspired by the 'Go Africa!' campaign and its potential to energise our community in Ghana" said Samba Diop, General Manager of Puma Energy Ghana. "It reinforces our commitment to delivering quality services safely and reliably where our customers need them. We are putting our customers first, fuelling progress and empowering communities, not just fuelling engines.”

