Every prop trader has experienced a profitable trading opportunity that evolved into a violation of trading rules. Traders who achieve steady progress through their trading career maintain a journal and review their work which converts their screen time into usable knowledge for future trading. The complete concept is expressed through this single statement which links market structure to note organization through Funding Rock .

Why journaling matters (even when you think you “know” your edge) The evaluation system for props bases its assessment on steady performance rather than sporadic exceptional moments. Your brain functions as a skilled storyteller which removes all the details that might be inconvenient such as your pre-entry fear and your late stop and your sudden urge to add more. A written record helps you stay truthful while enabling you to track measurable patterns. The evaluation of patterns becomes possible through a month-long observation which reveals time-of-day patterns and news-related behavior and position size changes and post-lunch profit return.

A four-line template you can actually stick to

Most journals fail because they’re too heavy. Keep it tight so you’ll use it daily: 1. Setup & context: Trend pullback to prior day high; 5-min rejection at VWAP. 2. Reason for entry: Break–retest + confirmation wick; no major news.

3. Risk & plan: 0.4% risk, stop below level; partial at +1R, trail remainder.

4. Result: +0.8R (partial taken), stopped on trail.