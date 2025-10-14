#Featuredpost

Yango Ghana, part of global tech company Yango Group, in collaboration with Bboxx and Kofa, has announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at scaling the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) among partner couriers operating on the Yango Delivery service. The initiative underscores the companies’ shared commitment to advancing environmental sustainability within Ghana’s fast-growing logistics sector.

Through this tripartite partnership, Yango will leverage its expansive delivery network, Bboxx will provide a PAYGO offer for e-bikes, and Kofa will supply cutting-edge JIDI electric bikes and battery-swapping infrastructure to power the transition to cleaner, cost-efficient transport.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for sustainable mobility in Ghana,” said Emmanuel Koduah, Country Manager for Yango Delivery in Ghana. “Together, we are making green technology more accessible to everyday couriers, empowering them to earn more while reducing their environmental impact.”

Yango champions e-mobility adoption in Ghana’s delivery sector

As part of the program, Yango partner couriers will have access to JIDI e-bikes and also benefit from free servicing and exclusive incentives, ensuring higher earnings and operational efficiency. The JIDI e-bikes are co-developed by Kofa and TAILG to meet the specific demands of African riders, offering petrol-beating performance, enhanced safety, and up to 30% lower running costs, while contributing significantly to the reduction of carbon emissions. Bboxx, a leading company in providing access to essential products focused on clean energy and e-mobility solutions, will enable couriers to own JIDI bikes through flexible PAYGO.

According to Leticia Teiko Insaidoo, MD of BBoxx Ghana, “Our vision is to democratize access to clean energy technology. By collaborating with Yango and Kofa, we are creating a pathway for thousands of riders to embrace e-mobility and drive a cleaner, more efficient delivery ecosystem.” Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Erik Nygard, CEO of Kofa, said: “At Kofa, our mission is to make clean, affordable energy accessible to millions of Africans through a decentralised battery-swapping network. We’re building an ecosystem that connects global manufacturers, local distributors, financiers, and technology to deliver reliable power and mobility where the grid cannot.

"Partnering with Yango and Bboxx allows us to bring this vision to life for thousands of couriers, lowering their costs, increasing their earnings, and accelerating the shift to clean energy in one of the continent’s fastest-growing logistics sectors.” This initiative is expected to significantly reduce Ghana’s logistics-related emissions while improving cost efficiency and reliability for couriers.

About Yango

Yango Group is an international tech company, transforming globally sourced technologies into everyday services that are tailored to local communities. Yango Group provides its digital services, including mobility, delivery, foodtech, entertainment, among many others, across 30+ countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and other regions.

About Bboxx 2.0

Bboxx is a data-driven super platform, transforming lives and unlocking potential by connecting consumers and deploying innovative products across Africa. Headquartered in Rwanda, Bboxx is championing the economic empowerment of Africa, accelerating the transition to the digital economy, and creating new markets. Bboxx has built Bboxx Pulse®, a fully integrated operating system, and combined it with an extensive on-the-ground network to connect customers with clean energy, clean cooking, smartphones, e-mobility and selected financial products – many for the first time. Bboxx is connecting both underserved rural communities and aspiring urban ones with a highly convenient and affordable way to access life-changing solutions, through last-mile logistics and data-powered innovative financing methods. Its pay-as-you-go services to households, businesses, and communities enable African consumers to unlock their potential. Visit www.bboxx.com . for more information.

About Kofa Technologies

Kofa is a decentralised energy platform pioneering clean mobility and battery-swapping infrastructure across Africa. By partnering with OEMs, financiers, and local distributors, Kofa delivers affordable, reliable energy to riders, households, and small businesses. Its asset-light model and intelligent infrastructure enable rapid, scalable access to clean energy for urban economies.Visit www.kofa.co for more information.