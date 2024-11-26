Pulse logo
Nana Agradaa and Rev. Owusu-Bempah reignite feud over who wins 2024 elections

26 November 2024 at 16:59
Nana Agradaa has accused Rev. Owusu-Bempah of issuing empty threats to have her arrested, claiming he is already entangled in a police matter that could result in his own arrest. She dismissed his prophecy about John Mahama winning the 2024 election as false and criticised his credibility as a man of God. Owusu-Bempah, in turn, accused Agradaa of being paid by the NPP to insult him, vowing to ensure her arrest.
The general overseer of Heaven Way Ministries International, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agraada, has dared Rev. Owusu Bempah to report her to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare if he is truly brave.

Speaking in an interview on GHPage TV on 26 November 2024, Nana Agradaa alleged that Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah is currently entangled in a police matter and warned that if he reports her, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) would likely arrest him instead.

Agradaa dismissed Owusu-Bempah's threats as empty boasts, saying, "He is bragging, but he can't do anything to me. He hasn't made a formal case against me, yet he is threatening to ensure I am arrested this week. He talks as if he wrote the Ghanaian constitution. In front of me, he is a nobody. I have audios of Owusu-Bempah insulting me, telling people that he can't forgive me for our past altercation, even though I went to apologise."

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

She further challenged him, stating, "I am putting it to him that if he is a man, he should go and report me to the police and see if he wouldn't end up getting arrested instead."

Agradaa also criticised Rev. Owusu-Bempah as a "fake man of God," taking aim at his prophecy that NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama would win the 2024 election. She argued, "Recently, he declared a fake prophecy about Mahama winning the elections. When I received a prophecy about Bawumia's victory, did I send someone to deliver it? No, I sent the message myself. But because he is a liar, he had to send someone to deliver his fake prophecy to Mahama. Even after meeting Mahama and telling him he would win the election, look at the inappropriate comments he made in his church."

Rev. Owusu Bempah

Earlier, Rev. Owusu-Bempah vowed to have Nana Agradaa arrested, claiming she has been paid by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to humiliate him. He stated, "That woman, Agradaa, I will make sure she is arrested this week. If it comes down to it, I will personally go to the police headquarters."

Owusu-Bempah criticised Agradaa’s public support for NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing her of launching personal attacks against him due to his prophecy that NDC's John Mahama would win the 2024 elections.

The feud between the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International and Nana Agradaa spans several years. In 2021, Rev. Owusu-Bempah and six others were charged with 11 counts, including offensive conduct, threats of death, conspiracy, and abetment, in connection to incidents involving Agradaa.

Agradaa had alleged that Owusu-Bempah and his associates brandished a gun at her, threatening her life over claims that she had insulted him. Reports indicated that Owusu-Bempah and some church members stormed her home, daring her to come outside while threatening violence.

Their longstanding rivalry continues to make headlines, with both sides trading accusations in public forums.

