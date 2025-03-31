3Music Women’s Brunch 2025 honours trailblazing women in entertainment

The brunch featured performances by rising artistes Darkua and Haeven, adding a vibrant musical ambiance to the celebration.

Notable attendees included Caroline Sampson, Doreen Avio, Ms. Nancy, Grace Ashly, Adwoa Amofa Osei, Ayisha Yakubu Selina Beb, Beverly Afaglo. The gathering provided a platform for these influential women to connect, exchange ideas, and foster collaborations within the entertainment sector.

On March 29th, 2025, 3Music TV hosted its annual Women’s Brunch at the Airport West Hotel in Accra, celebrating the achievements of women in the entertainment industry. The event brought together a diverse group of accomplished women who engaged in networking and shared inspiring stories of their professional journeys.

A highlight of the event was the honouring of distinguished women for their significant contributions to the industry:

Afi Amoro: Renowned entrepreneur and founder of Jandel Limited, recognized for her impact on event planning and design.

Akushika Acquaye: Esteemed broadcaster and advocate for women’s rights, acknowledged for her dedication to amplifying women’s voices in media.

Abrewa Nana: Pioneering figure in the Ghanaian music scene, celebrated for her role in shaping the landscape of contemporary Ghanaian music.

Shirley Frimpong Manso: Acclaimed filmmaker and director, honored for her storytelling prowess and contributions to African cinema.

Whitney Boakye-Mensah: Dynamic media personality and event organizer, recognized for her influence and leadership in the entertainment industry. ￼

The 3Music Women’s Brunch continues to serve as a pivotal platform for acknowledging and celebrating the invaluable contributions of women in entertainment, fostering a supportive community that encourages growth and innovation within the industry.