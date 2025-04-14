Black Stars are better than the Super Eagles - Nigerian singer fires shot

Nigerian music star Fireboy has sparked conversation with a bold assertion that Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars, currently surpasses Nigeria’s Super Eagles in overall team performance.

His remarks followed Nigeria’s recent underwhelming performance against Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where the Super Eagles failed to secure a win.

Speaking during a recent episode of the '90s Baby Show', Fireboy acknowledged Nigeria's wealth of individual talent but pointed out that Ghana has built a more cohesive and effective unit.

Right now, Ghana is a better team than Nigeria's Super Eagles. Individually, we (Nigerians) are better. But as a team, Ghana is better.

He went on to highlight Nigeria’s ongoing struggle to integrate its pool of talented players into a well-functioning team.

For some reason, we haven't been able to combine the brilliance of each player to form a solid team. I think it will take time. We have a lot of talent, but we haven't been able to utilise it.

Fireboy also emphasised the significance of a strong midfield—an area he believes currently sets Ghana apart.

Unlike Ghana, we don't have a strong midfield. Just Thomas Partey alone—we don’t have anyone who can match that. You saw how Partey handled Real Madrid during their Champions League clash with Arsenal. We don't have that.

What's next for the rival nations?

Nigeria and Ghana are set to reignite their storied football rivalry at the upcoming 2025 Unity Cup in London this May.