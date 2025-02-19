Blakk Rasta slams Appiah Stadium for seeking political appointment from Mahama

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and musician, Blakk Rasta, has criticised political commentator Appiah Stadium for publicly appealing to President John Mahama for a political appointment.

Speaking on his radio show on 3FM, the Kuchoko artiste blamed individuals like Appiah Stadium for fostering nepotism and contributing to Ghana’s stagnation. Blakk Rasta questioned Appiah Stadium’s credentials, arguing that he lacked the necessary qualifications to merit a position as the head of security at Ghana Gas or within the oil sector.

What is Appiah Stadium's qualification? His qualification is that he supported the President to become President. That, he is very close to the President. These are his certificates, Blakk Rasta asserted.

He emphasised that, although Appiah Stadium was a staunch supporter of President Mahama, numerous others also played crucial roles in securing his victory in the December 7 general elections.

Blakk Rasta warned that if every dedicated supporter of the president were to demand political appointments, there would be chaos. He cautioned Appiah Stadium against promoting nepotism and pressuring President Mahama into rewarding him with a government position for his campaign efforts.

The outspoken media personality urged the political commentator to allow the president to focus on addressing the pressing challenges left behind by the previous Nana Akufo-Addo and New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Blakk Rasta stressed that political appointments should be based on merit rather than personal loyalty, warning that Ghana’s progress would be severely hindered if the president continued to appoint individuals solely due to their pre-election support.

His remarks followed Appiah Stadium’s recent second public appeal to President Mahama for a role in his administration.