Don’t ever compare me to any rapper; nobody is my mate – Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has expressed strong disapproval over being compared to other artistes in the music industry. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, the rapper cautioned fans and social media users against drawing parallels between him and other rap musicians in Ghana, across Africa, or globally.

Make una never compare me to any rapper for Ghana, Africa and beyond, nobody be my mate!

Medikal further asserted that such comparisons diminish his artistic value and achievements. He specifically warned fans against comparing him with rapper Kwesi Arthur, suggesting that no artiste matches his calibre.

Never ever compare me to any artiste, not Kwesi Arthur or anyone. Don’t even dare, are you guys f**king mad?

His post is widely believed to be part of a promotional push for his newly released music video, ‘Welcome to Africa’. The tweet has since sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans and critics divided over his statements.

Some users challenged the rapper’s claims. One tweeted, “You’re not there yet bro. You have the potential, but you need a little branding and polish.” Another added, “Nobody? No exceptions? Lol, you’re funny bro.”

A third commented, “Because you don’t even have a mate… you aren’t even there yet.”

However, Medikal’s fans came to his defence, with one saying, “Topper top!! Too stubborn.” Another added, “True, true, it’s true oh… I always enjoy listening to Medikal.”