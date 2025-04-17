Kojo Cue reveals mental health struggles behind two-year music hiatus

Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue has candidly shared the personal hardships that led him to take a break from his music career.

In an interview with ZionFelix, the rapper disclosed that a series of personal challenges in 2020 took a severe toll on his mental health, leaving him creatively drained and disconnected.

Life wasn’t going the way I had envisioned, I struggled to cope, and eventually, music was no longer a focus for me.

The impact of these difficulties was so profound that Kojo Cue halted all musical activity for nearly two years. At one point, he even decided to give away his studio equipment, convinced that he would not return to making music.

As his mental health deteriorated further, he took the drastic step of deleting all his social media accounts. He explained that distancing himself from the digital space helped him regain mental clarity and engage more genuinely with people in his immediate environment.

The conversations and narratives on social media felt disconnected from reality, Stepping away helped me to re-centre and connect with people on a more honest level.

During his time away from the spotlight, Kojo Cue has focused on his family and invested in small-scale business ventures, deliberately avoiding the limelight and the pressures of an online presence.