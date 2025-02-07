'Flowers are useless gifts in Ghana' – Opanka challenges valentine’s traditions

Ahead of this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations, Ghanaian rapper Opanka has ignited a debate about the relevance of gifting flowers in the Ghanaian context. Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, the rapper questioned the practicality and cultural significance of presenting bouquets as symbols of love in Ghana.

Let’s be truthful, what’s the benefit of it? What will they even use flowers for? Will they plant it, grow it, or use it for decoration? Opanka remarked, challenging the notion of flowers as meaningful gifts in a society that values practicality.

Opanka argued that while flowers are cherished in Western cultures, they do not align with Ghanaian traditions or the values of many recipients. Instead, he suggested that men should focus on gifting items that align with their partners’ preferences and needs.

Why buy flowers for a lady who will appreciate a wig, rent, or even cosmetics more? Just give her the money to sort herself out. It’s all about giving what will be appreciated. It is the effort they value, he emphasised.

He also highlighted the cultural differences in how love and gifting are expressed.

All these things are Western culture. If we have to adopt theirs, then we should do it in totality. Here, we often prefer restaurant or indoor dates, whereas Westerners might enjoy basic things like a stroll or a coffee date. Western women split bills, offer gifts to their partners—are Ghanaian women willing to emulate?

Despite his critique of flower-gifting, Opanka described himself as a romantic at heart. He revealed that he takes pride in caring for his lover’s financial needs while also supporting his family. For him, being thoughtful and understanding a partner’s love language is the most authentic way to show affection.