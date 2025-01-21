Opanka clarifies US stay: Focused on education, not a break from music

Ghanaian rapper Opanka has revealed that his two-year stay in the United States had no connection to putting his music career on hold, contrary to widespread speculation. Instead, the rapper clarified that the time was spent furthering his education.
In a recent interview, Opanka, renowned for his influence in Ghana's music industry, shared his commitment to personal growth through education.
My two years living in the States had nothing to do with me putting my music career on hold. The power that social media or technology has means you can travel abroad for shows while still keeping your music alive. That’s why I travelled
He emphasised how digital platforms bridge geographical gaps:
You could be in Ghana, and people outside Ghana will hear your music. Similarly, you can be abroad, and people in Ghana will still access it. For instance, posting on YouTube or digital stores works the same globally
Opanka recounted the sequence of events leading to his decision:
Initially, I went to America for an award show and a concert, which was planned to last a month. After the concert, I got the opportunity to go to school. I believe everyone knows education is power
He underscored the value of education in enhancing his craft:
The knowledge I’ll acquire from education, when combined with my music, will take everything to a different level. Having that opportunity, I thought it wise to pursue it while still doing music from abroad
The rapper’s journey highlights his determination to evolve both personally and professionally, blending education with his passion for music.