Here are 10 reasons why Ghana is a global icon

Ghana is a West African country that boasts a vibrant culture, a remarkable history, and, of course, amazing food.

Aside from the love for eggs, Ghanaians can boast of many unique traits that make the nation stand out on the global stage. These are ten things that make being a Ghanaian a luxury:

1. Ghana Pioneered Africa’s Journey into Independence

With Kwame Nkrumah declaring Ghana an independent state in 1957, Sub-Saharan Africa had its first taste of freedom, setting the tone for other states in the region to also pursue independence. Because of Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana will always be known as the state that pioneered the idea of Pan-Africanism on the continent.

2. Ghana is Home to the Largest Man-Made Lake in the World, Lake Volta

Lake Volta is the world’s largest man-made lake, with an estimated surface area of 8,502 square kilometres. It was formed by the Akosombo Dam primarily for bauxite mining.

3. Ghana Has One of the Largest Open-Air Markets in Africa, the Kejetia Market

Found in Kumasi, the Kejetia Market is West Africa’s largest open-air market. It was established in 1924 alongside Makola Market for trade and commerce purposes.

4. Ghana Has the Tallest Waterfall in West Africa, the Wli Waterfall

Wli Waterfall is the tallest in West Africa, with a height of about 1,600 feet, constantly flowing. It is located in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

5. Ghana is the Second Largest Cocoa Producer in the World

After Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana is the largest cocoa producer in the world. Essentially, at least one-third of cocoa products in the world come from Ghana. We also have the best chocolate in the world—you can ask the South Koreans!

6. Ghana is Home to Contemporary African Music, Such as Afro-Jazz

Afro-jazz was ‘invented’ by Ghanaian musician Guy Warren, otherwise known as Kofi Ghanaba. He was a key member of The Tempos band along with the legendary E.T. Mensah and even served as inspiration for other African greats like Fela Kuti.

7. Ghana is Africa’s Largest Gold Producer

Ghana is Africa’s largest gold producer and the sixth largest in the world. With gold being a significant part of our culture, it is not surprising that Ghana was once called the Gold Coast.

8. Ghana’s Funeral Culture is the Most Creative in the World

Do you remember the four dancing pallbearers who took the world by storm during COVID? Apparently, that is a very common practice in Ghanaian funerals. And if you thought the fun in funerals ends there in Ghana, you should check out the creative Teshie coffins!

9. Ghana is the Closest Landmass to the Centre of the World

While not technically the centre of the world as is rumoured, Tema is the closest landmass to the intersection of the Equator and the Greenwich Meridian Longitude.

10. Best Universities in West Africa

Ghana has consistently boasted the best universities in West Africa, with the University of Cape Coast (UCC), the University of Ghana (UG), and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) constantly topping charts in various aspects of university matters in the region.