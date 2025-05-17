How celebrities and fans reacted to the death of Highlife legend Dada KD

Ghanaian Highlife musician Nana Kwaku Duah, widely known as Dada KD, has sadly passed away at the age of 56. He died on Friday, May 16, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of timeless music and a shocked nation.

The news has deeply affected fans and fellow musicians across Ghana and beyond. Social media has been flooded with emotional tributes from celebrities, fans, and music lovers, all celebrating the life and contributions of the late Highlife star.

Gospel singer Empress Gifty, Broda Sammy, EX Doe, Highlife artiste Dada Hafco, and music producer Fred Kyei Mensah (Fredyma) are among the many who have expressed sorrow and shared fond memories of Dada KD online.

Fredyma shared an emotional post on his Facebook profile about his relationship with the late musician. The long post partly read:

You were passionate about the welfare of others the reason you joined politics to contribute your quota. You and I were a bit disappointed with certain happenings then, yet I encouraged you not to abstain.

Dada KD had been scheduled to perform in London on May 25, alongside popular artists like Obrafour, Slim Buster, and Kojo Blakk. Sadly, his untimely passing has turned what was meant to be a joyful concert into a moment of mourning.

Dada KD's rise to fame

He rose to fame with classic hits such as “Tekyere Ma,” “Ene Menye,” “Wosuro a Wondi,” and “Honey Love.” Known for his soulful voice and emotional lyrics, Dada KD was honoured with the Best Male Vocal Artiste award at the 2004 Ghana Music Awards UK.

In a 2020 interview, the musician surprised many when he remarked that he might soon join his late colleagues, Kofi B and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. His words now feel painfully prophetic.

Dada KD’s death has left a big gap in the Highlife music industry. He will be remembered not just for his songs, but for the deep emotions they stirred in the hearts of many. May he rest in peace.

Some fans also celebrated the late renowned musician by sharing some special moments, songs and performances by him.