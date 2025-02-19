Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has shared his views on marriage, describing it as a source of immense challenges for many couples.

In an interview with Zionfelix on 19 February 2025, Prophet Kumchacha stated that marriage holds little value, as it often leads to problems if partners are not well-matched.

He went on to argue that if Jesus Christ had married, he might have struggled to attain heaven due to the temptations that come with marriage, which could have caused him to act contrary to his teachings.

If marriage were easy, Jesus Christ would have married himself. If he had taken a wife, he might have missed heaven—especially if he had married a difficult woman. Many prominent people are suffering behind closed doors because of marriage,he remarked.

The outspoken prophet further suggested that marriage should be contractual, allowing couples to renew their vows only if they remain happy together.

Marriage comes with a lot of drama, and if we were given another chance at life, I would plead with God to make it a contract so that people can renew it when they are satisfied. If marriage was not created by God, I would have said it is completely useless, he asserted.

Prophet Kumchacha also highlighted the emotional and psychological toll marriage takes on individuals, stating that many people suffer from depression and abuse due to choosing the wrong partners.

Many people have lost their lives because of marriage. It has driven countless individuals into depression and subjected them to various forms of abuse. I see marriage as a poison. If we were to be reborn, I would plead with God to abolish marriage altogether, he added.