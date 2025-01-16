‘I’m still young, so I’ll definitely marry again’ – Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian gospel singer Joyce Blessing has expressed her confidence in finding love again and her intentions to remarry.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, she boldly stated, “I will definitely marry again; I am still young.”

Although her first marriage to her former manager, Dave Joy, ended in 2020 after nearly a decade together, Joyce remains optimistic about the future. Their relationship faced public challenges, including allegations of infidelity and paternity disputes, but she now prioritises her peace of mind in any future relationship.

When asked about her dating life, Joyce chose to keep it private, stating that she isn’t ready to discuss it yet. However, she admitted that many men have expressed interest in her since her divorce. She plans to take her time before making any decisions, ensuring she chooses wisely.

Offering advice to single women, Joyce said,

If there is any lady out there who doesn’t have men approaching her for a relationship, then they should consider it a problem

Award-winning gospel artiste Joyce Blessing ended her marriage to her husband and then-manager, Dave Joy, in 2020. The two share three children together.

While the details surrounding the divorce remain unclear, Joyce Blessing and her husband were reported to have engaged in extramarital affairs. Joyce was rumoured to have dated her gym instructor, which was cited as one reason for her divorce. Meanwhile, Dave Joy was also alleged to have had an affair with his wife’s publicist, identified as Jullie Jay-Kanz. It was claimed that Jullie betrayed Joyce by “snatching” her husband.