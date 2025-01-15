I want to do collaborations with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale - Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing has expressed her desire to collaborate with some of Ghana’s most prominent secular artists, including rapper Sarkodie and dancehall sensations Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

Known for her hit song "Oluwa Is Involved," Joyce Blessing's interest in working with these celebrated figures has sparked conversations about the evolving relationship between gospel and secular music in Ghana.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Joyce Blessing revealed her aspirations when asked about secular artists she would consider partnering with.

I want to do a collaboration with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale.

This declaration highlights her willingness to explore unconventional collaborations to expand her musical reach and impact.

The award-winning gospel artist also addressed a recurring question about her openness to collaborating with secular musicians.

No one has been bold enough to ask me why I feature people who do not sing church songs on my songs.

Joyce Blessing explained that her mission is to share her message of hope and faith beyond traditional gospel audiences.

Reflecting on her experiences within the gospel music industry, she revealed a personal encounter that influenced her decision to embrace such collaborations.

I wanted a collabo from some of my colleague gospel artistes. I won’t mention names, but the person turned me down. I think the person felt I was a competitor.

What Joyce Blessing seeks to achieve

Music, due to the emergence of the internet, is reaching people globally every day. The gospel musician thought that collaborating with secular artists for music might be a strategy in spreading the gospel across the world.