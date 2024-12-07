The Church of Jesus Christ rebuilds, renovates kitchen and dormitory at Tamale Nyohini Children’s Home

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has handed over a newly renovated and equipped boys’ dormitory and kitchen to the Tamale Nyohini Children’s Home. This gesture, part of the Church’s annual #LightTheWorld campaign, aims to improve the living conditions and facilities for children residing in the Home.

The initiative underscored the Church’s unwavering commitment to community service and its efforts to spread love, hope, and joy through practical acts of kindness during the Christmas season.

The Tamale Nyohini Children’s Home, a sanctuary for children without biological parents, has faced challenges in meeting the needs of its growing population due to inadequate facilities. In response to calls for support from the government and stakeholders, the Church took action last year by organizing a sod-cutting ceremony as part of the 2023 #LightTheWorld campaign to initiate the renovation project.

In addition to the dormitory and kitchen upgrade, the Church donated essential supplies, including toiletries and food items, to further enhance the children’s well-being.

Speaking at the ceremony, Elder Isaac K Morrison, Second Counsellor for Africa West Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed his joy at witnessing the project’s completion and reinforced the Church’s mission of promoting goodness and uplifting the social, economic, and spiritual well-being of all God’s children. “As followers of the Lord Jesus Christ, it is our mission to promote goodness and support social, economic and spiritual well-being of all God's children,” he said.

He urged the home’s management to maintain the renovated facilities for the benefit of future generations while fostering peace and love during the festive and election seasons.

Acting Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Annunciata M.Z. Anglaaere, expressed deep gratitude for the Church’s intervention. “The renovated dormitory and kitchen will greatly improve the children’s daily lives, providing them with a sense of dignity and hope for a brighter future,” she said.

She acknowledged the Church’s selfless service as a testament to faith and compassion, stating that their actions exemplify Christ’s teachings to care for the least among us.

The ceremony was graced by dignitaries, including Nyab Nyohindana and his elders, Nyab Gbanbaya Yepalsi Naa and his elders, the Mayor of the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, Gukpegu Zaachi and his secretary, members of the Dagbon Youth Association (DAYA), the Honourable Assemblyman for Nyohini South Electoral Area, and the staff of the Tamale Nyohini Children’s Home.