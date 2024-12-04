Stonebwoy advocates for inclusion of home-based players in Black Stars

Ghanaian musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, has called for the inclusion of home-based players in the Black Stars, emphasising their potential to revitalise the team.

The award-winning dancehall artist’s remarks come in response to the team’s recent struggles, including their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars ended their campaign at the bottom of Group F, failing to win a single game across six matches, while Angola and Sudan secured qualification.

Ghana's failure to qualify for the tourney marks the first time in 20 years and the ninth time since the four-time African Champions failed to qualify for the competition since winning it in 1963.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Stonebwoy stressed the importance of grassroots development and local talent in rebuilding the national team.

It is very important to have local players as part of the building of the national team. These teams need to be built from the grassroots, and local inclusion is key. We cannot just rely on players called from outside.

He further questioned the value of the Ghana Premier League if its players are not considered for the national team.

If we cannot fish into the Black Stars from the Ghana Premier League, then what is the use of the Ghana Premier League? It’s very important to include players from Ghana.

What’s next?