Lil Win breaks down in tears while gifting multi-million cedi mansion to mother

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Lil Win Nkansah has captured hearts after a video of him gifting his mother a house surfaced on social media.

In recent months, the renowned Ghanaian movie star frequently shared updates on the construction of his mother, Madam Adwoa Offe's, new home. Lil Win had previously gifted her an eight-bedroom house in 2017 to celebrate her 70th birthday. At the time, he explained that the gesture was a heartfelt token of appreciation for her sacrifices in helping him achieve his dream of becoming an actor in the Ghanaian movie industry.

In preparation for this latest gift, Lil Win repaired the roads leading to his mother’s mansion, using cement and undertaking essential maintenance. He hinted at a special event to present the house as part of her 80th birthday celebrations.

On Sunday, 19 January 2025, Lil Win held a family gathering and house dedication event at Kwamang in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region, officially handing over the newly built mansion to his mother.

The event was attended by Lil Win’s wife, Maame Serwaa, members of the local community, close associates of the Wezzy Empire owner, and other family members. Together, they joined the actor in honouring Madam Adwoa Offe as she celebrated her milestone birthday.

In a touching moment captured on video by blogger Zionfelix, Lil Win was overcome with emotion and broke into tears as he prepared to hand over the keys to the mansion. The actor had to be consoled by close friends and relatives during the emotional family gathering.