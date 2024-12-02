'It's not every money I have to take'- Lil Win refuses to endorse any political party

Actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has taken a firm stance against political endorsements ahead of the 2024 elections.

In a candid interview, the Kumawood star shed light on the complex social dynamics surrounding celebrity political affiliations in Ghana. He explained that he deliberately avoids accepting money from politicians to endorse their parties, emphasising his commitment to maintaining a principled public image. "It's not every money that I have to go and take. The little that God has given me, I like it that way," he said on Property FM in Cape Coast.

Comparing Ghana's political landscape to that of the United States, where celebrities often endorse political candidates, Lil Win highlighted a cultural contrast. "In America, you can see celebrities endorsing Trump or Harris, but here in Ghana, when you decide to do the same, it becomes a big issue," he noted. He elaborated on the risks of political endorsements in Ghana, pointing out that public figures often face intense scrutiny and backlash.