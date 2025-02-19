Maame Serwaa opens up about plans for breast reduction surgery

Ghanaian actress Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has revealed her desire to undergo breast reduction surgery due to the discomfort caused by her naturally large bosoms.

Speaking on the Okukuseku Talk Show with Emelia Brobbey, the Knutsford University graduate explained that her heavy bosoms often result in severe back pain, which has prompted her to consider a medical procedure.

Maame Serwaa dismissed claims that she has undergone cosmetic surgery to achieve her hourglass figure, insisting that her physique is completely natural.

I haven’t done any body enhancement before. The only time I considered doing anything wasn’t for my whole body. I wanted to reduce my bosoms because they are too heavy, she stated.

She further explained that genetics play a role, as large bosoms run in her family.

All my grandmother’s grandchildren have heavy bosoms. That was the only time I seriously thought about having a procedure done, she added.

At just 25 years old, Maame Serwaa expressed her intention to document the entire process should she decide to proceed with the surgery. She believes that educating others on the realities of breast reduction surgery is crucial.

Even if I decide to do it, I will make sure to document it so others who might want to undergo the same surgery will understand that it’s not just about fashion, she explained.

Following her interview, fans and social media users shared their thoughts on her revelation.

SADboys commented, "Ghana’s most beautiful, no doubt."

