'They said I killed my own mother' – Maame Serwaa breaks down over cruel accusations

Ghanaian actress Clara Benson, popularly known as Maame Serwaa, has shared the emotional turmoil she endured following the passing of her mother, Mrs Rose Amoateng Benson.
In an emotional interview on the Okukuseku show with Emelia Brobbey, the Kumawood actress revealed how her mother’s death, combined with hurtful public accusations, pushed her to the brink of depression.
It’s not easy. I was very close to her. I remember talking to my mum, and she said she wouldn’t die until she had held her grandchildren in her arms. Everyone who was close to me knew how tight I was with my mother, she recounted.
Maame Serwaa expressed deep pain over rumours that falsely accused her of being responsible for her mother’s death.
I was very hurt when I heard people say I had killed my mother or used her for something. Let’s say I wasn’t who I am today or I was just an ordinary person—would people still say such things about me, she questioned.
She revealed that the backlash had a severe impact on her mental health, leading her to contemplate suicide on multiple occasions.
I felt really bad. There were times I would look at myself in the mirror and ask, ‘Am I a bad person?’ I tried to harm myself on so many occasions. I felt that I had lost a part of myself. The people around me even restricted my access to my phone because they didn’t want me to see what was being said about me online, she disclosed.
Maame Serwaa’s mother passed away on 7 December 2017, following a brief illness. She was laid to rest on Saturday, 20 January 2018, at Atwema Koforidua in the Ashanti Region.