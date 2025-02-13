Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Ken Ofori-Atta being declared a fugitive

Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has strongly condemned former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta following reports that individuals in military uniforms searched his residence in Ghana.

In a post on X dated 12 February 2025, Nana Aba described Ofori-Atta as the worst finance minister Ghana has ever had. She asserted that he deserved the challenges he was currently facing due to what she described as his poor leadership.

I make no apologies for saying that this man is getting his comeuppance. The worst finance minister, who concealed his true colours behind Bible quotes and white outfits. Whatever he is experiencing right now is fine. I'm sure he'll find a quote for it in the good book, as always.

Background

Ken Ofori-Atta has been declared a fugitive by prosecutors over his alleged involvement in multiple corruption cases during his tenure as finance minister. He has been charged with causing financial losses to the state, including the controversial National Cathedral project, which remains unfinished despite the government allegedly spending $58 million (£46.6 million) on it.

During a press conference on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced that the former minister’s legal representatives claimed he was abroad receiving medical treatment.

This development comes just 24 hours after reports surfaced that unknown individuals in military uniforms had raided Ofori-Atta’s residence in Cantonments, Accra.