‘Not One of Us!’ – Tema youth reject rumoured appointment of Ebi Bright as mayor

A section of the youth in Tema has voiced strong opposition to the alleged nomination of Ebi Bright — the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central in the 2024 elections — as the next Mayor of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

According to the demonstrators, only a true native of Tema, someone who was born and raised in the community and understands its cultural and socio-economic fabric, should be considered for the mayoral position.

Reacting to widespread speculation regarding Bright’s appointment, the youth expressed shock and displeasure, stressing that she was not even a contender throughout the nomination process.

We are here today with heavy hearts after hearing that Ebi Bright is being considered for the role of Tema Mayor. That cannot be allowed to happen, declared one protester in a video broadcast by ChannelOne TV

Wearing red to symbolise their discontent, the protesters insisted that any attempts to install Ebi Bright would be fiercely resisted if their call for an indigenous candidate is ignored.

The group passionately appealed to former President John Dramani Mahama, urging him to reject any plans to appoint Bright.

We don’t understand how she suddenly emerged as a potential appointee when she was never involved in the selection process. The youth of Tema East are united in one voice: we want an indigene as mayor, they said

They further emphasised that their stance is backed by the traditional authority of Tema.