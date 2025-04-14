A Plus cries out over insufficient funds for projects in his constituency (VIDEO)

Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame A Plus, has opened up about the financial difficulties he is facing in trying to fulfil the development promises he made to his constituents. In a recent media appearance, he disclosed that his monthly parliamentary salary falls short of what he had anticipated, making it challenging to implement the projects he had planned.

Before taking office, A Plus reportedly spent substantial personal resources on his independent campaign. He employed two polling station agents in each of the 103 constituencies and compensated local executives to support his candidacy. However, since entering Parliament, he has found that his plans are stalled by limited access to funds.

He pointed out that MPs are not permitted to hold other income-generating jobs without the Speaker’s consent.

As an MP, you cannot do another job that fetches you an income unless with the Speaker's approval—and I don't have that yet. The money I receive as a salary is also not enough to help me roll out the plans I have for my community.

A Plus stressed that without additional funding or alternative income sources, it is difficult to realise his vision for the Gomoa Central constituency.

Reflecting on his first four months in office, he admitted that the role of an MP is more demanding than many people assume. He described the job as labour-intensive and mentally taxing, requiring long hours and little rest.

Nonetheless, he also highlighted some of the more positive aspects of life in Parliament. “The camaraderie among MPs is very strong,” he noted. “You can see us debating fiercely in the chamber one moment, and then sharing a meal together at the cafeteria the next.”