Richard Nii-Armah reportedly paid no artistes for lavish birthday - Blakk Rasta alleges

Ghanaian reggae artiste and radio host, Blakk Rasta, has alleged that no artiste received payment for performing at the birthday celebration of wealthy businessman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye.

In a video posted on GHPage TV’s Instagram on 11 April 2025, Blakk Rasta claimed that Richard Nii-Armah Quaye personally informed him that the likes of Diamond Platnumz, Davido, and Stonebwoy did not charge for their performances during the lavish event.

He didn’t pay a single musician who performed at the RNAQ birthday party. Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, Ghana’s newest billionaire, told me that he and Diamond Platnumz have been close friends for over five years. So, when it came time for the celebration, Diamond only requested to be flown in via private jet, Blakk Rasta revealed

He added that the same arrangement applied to Nigerian superstar Davido and Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, both of whom performed without discussing money.

He said Davido and Stonebwoy also didn’t mention payment. It was purely based on friendship and mutual respect, he continued.

Blakk Rasta further commented on the absence of dancehall artist Shatta Wale at the event. According to him, information he received suggested that Shatta Wale had demanded a performance fee, which might have led to his exclusion from the lineup.

Could that be why Shatta Wale wasn’t part of the event? From what I’ve gathered, he inquired about his fee before agreeing to perform, Blakk Rasta stated.