Otelee’s wife vows to retaliate if he cheats again, following allegations of infidelity

Gifty Nana Afriyie, wife of popular Kumawood actor Otelee, has revealed that if her husband engages in another extramarital affair, she will respond in kind.

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, shared on social media on 10 April 2025, she expressed frustration over the long-standing trend of women forgiving unfaithful men without consequences.

For too long, women have been forgiving men. If we don’t start making them feel the same pain, they’ll never change

She disclosed that she has caught her husband cheating on multiple occasions and has resolved to stop tolerating such behaviour.

I’ve seen him cheat on me several times. I’ve now made up my mind that the next time it happens, I’ll do the same. Being cheated on is not easy, she added.

Gifty further explained that she is not entirely opposed to her husband marrying a second wife, but only under specific conditions that would guarantee her own security and comfort.

I can accept him taking another wife, but only if he meets my terms—he must buy me a two-storey house, send me abroad, and buy me some cars. He must also ensure that our children are properly cared for.

If he fulfils all of that, he’s free to marry as many women as he likes, she continued.

Gifty also admitted that she sometimes considers ending the marriage but ultimately stays for the sake of their children.