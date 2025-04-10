Medikal accused of sampling Alabaster Box’s ‘Akwaaba’ without permission

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known professionally as Medikal, is facing allegations from gospel music group Alabaster Box over the alleged unauthorised use of their hit song Akwabaa.

According to a writ of summons issued on 8 April 2025 by Sustineri Attorneys, the group claims that the opening 10 seconds of Medikal’s track Welcome to Africa unlawfully incorporates a portion of their copyrighted work. The document asserts that the segment constitutes intellectual property belonging to Alabaster Box.

The group has formally demanded the immediate removal of the song from all digital and traditional platforms. They are also requesting full disclosure of all earnings made from the promotion, sale, performance, and distribution of the contested track.

In the circumstances, we act on our client’s clear instructions to demand the following without delay: the withdrawal of the infringing song from all forms of circulation and distribution, both digital and physical. We also demand a halt to any public performance, marketing, or sale of the track, the cancellation of any ongoing agreements related to its release, and the provision of copies of such contracts, along with confirmation that termination notices have been issued, the writ reads

Additionally, Alabaster Box is calling for a comprehensive breakdown of all revenue generated from the song, as well as a list of all individuals and entities who have received copies of the track, including steps being taken to retrieve those copies.

READ MORE: MrBeast funds surgical centre in Ghana to provide healthcare for child labour survivors

The writ also outlines the consequences should Medikal fail to comply with the demands.

Should you fail to act on these demands, our client reserves the right to pursue legal action without further notice. This includes seeking an injunction against the ongoing promotion and sale of the song, an order for the deletion and destruction of all copies, and claims for both compensatory and exemplary damages due to the deliberate infringement of our client’s copyright. We will also seek reimbursement for all legal costs incurred, the document warned.