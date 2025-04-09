MrBeast funds surgical centre in Ghana to provide healthcare for child labour survivors

Popular American content creator and philanthropist, Jimmy Donaldson better known as MrBeast has funded the construction of a fully equipped surgical centre for Ghana Make A Difference (GMAD), a non-profit organisation working to rescue and rehabilitate victims of child labour.

According to a post shared on social media, the newly built medical facility will primarily offer free healthcare services to children rescued from exploitative labour, particularly in the fishing industry. The centre will also cater to other individuals in need of critical medical interventions, with the support of volunteer doctors and healthcare professionals affiliated with GMAD.

In a video documenting the initiative, MrBeast reflected on the harsh reality facing many children in Ghana. "I learned that rescue is only the beginning of the struggle for these children," he said. "Even for those lucky enough to escape, years of abuse and exploitation leave them in desperate need of medical attention, but no proper facilities exist to deliver the care they so urgently require."

This harsh truth, he noted, prompted him to support the creation of a facility that could help close the healthcare gap and offer long-term assistance to survivors of child labour.

The video shows the newly inaugurated surgical centre, outfitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, designed to deliver high-quality care not only to the rescued children but also to others living in GMAD’s operational communities.

Founded in July 2012 by American couple Corey and Stacy Hoofman, Ghana Make A Difference is based in Ghana’s Central Region. The organisation focuses on rescuing vulnerable children from child labour and reuniting or supporting families when possible. GMAD also provides safe shelter and a nurturing environment to help these children overcome their traumatic pasts.

Our goal is to rehabilitate and educate these children so that, as they mature, they can build new and independent lives for themselves, MrBeast added