'No artiste is bigger than the awards' – MC Yaa Yeboah slams artistes for snubbing TGMAs

Entertainment analyst MC Yaa Yeboah has voiced her disappointment in Ghanaian artistes who appear disinterested in the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), urging them to show more respect and appreciation for the prestigious scheme.

Speaking on Peace FM in a conversation shared via X (formerly Twitter) on 8 April 2025, the media personality argued that no musician should consider themselves above the award scheme, which has contributed significantly to the growth and recognition of Ghanaian music for over two decades.

We’ve heard several artistes claiming they are bigger than the awards. Recently, Kwaku Smoke made a similar comment on Twitter, saying he doesn’t follow the awards. I want all artistes to understand — you are not bigger than the Ghana Music Awards, she said firmly.

MC Yaa Yeboah stressed the importance of artists participating in the awards, not only to receive recognition but to help uphold the value of the scheme in promoting excellence in the industry.

It’s amusing when I see people criticising Stonebwoy simply because he chooses to be part of conversations around the awards. Who wouldn’t want to be acknowledged for their hard work? she questioned

She emphasised that the essence of the awards is to celebrate commitment and achievement, encouraging musicians to play an active role rather than distancing themselves.

If you’ve worked hard, then you deserve to be recognised. Artistes need to understand that these awards matter. Their participation helps them gain appreciation for what they do, she added

Over the years, a number of high-profile Ghanaian artistes, including Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese, have publicly dismissed the relevance of the Ghana Music Awards, claiming bias or lack of transparency.