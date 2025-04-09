5 African cultures where men married their late brothers' wives - and how it changed

Levirate marriage the tradition in which a man marries his deceased brother’s widow has been a longstanding cultural practice across various African societies.

Rooted in the desire to preserve family lineage, protect widows, and maintain inheritance structures, this practice has historically played a central role in kinship systems. However, as modern legal reforms, urbanisation, and evolving social attitudes reshape the continent, this custom is increasingly rare.

Here are five African societies where levirate marriage was once widely observed and how the tradition has evolved over time.

1. Luo people – Kenya and Uganda

Traditionally, among the Luo, it was considered a familial responsibility for a man to marry his brother’s widow. This ensured the continued care of the deceased’s children and preserved the family name.

In recent years, particularly in urban areas, this practice has seen a sharp decline. “In cities, widows are more likely to be protected by inheritance laws and are less reliant on traditional customs,” noted one cultural observer. Although it remains in some rural communities, its prevalence is steadily diminishing due to legal and social shifts.

2. Zulu people – South Africa

Levirate marriage was also observed among the Zulu, where it served to keep wealth and property within the family. The brother of the deceased would take over both the care of the widow and his sibling’s estate.

However, the rise of constitutional rights for women and modern marriage laws in South Africa has significantly reduced the custom’s relevance. Today, it is largely considered outdated and is seldom practised, particularly outside of traditional rural settings.

3. Ndebele people – Zimbabwe and South Africa

Among the Ndebele, the practice of marrying a late brother’s wife was regarded as a social obligation. It aimed to protect widows from economic hardship and ensure the family’s lineage continued.

Modern legal systems and the growing assertion of women’s rights have, however, weakened the custom’s influence. In most urban environments, the tradition has all but disappeared. Even in rural communities, its observance is becoming rare.

4. Yoruba People – Nigeria

In the past, the Yoruba observed levirate marriage as a component of their extended family and kinship structures. A brother-in-law was often expected to step in as husband following a sibling’s death, especially to protect the widow and her children.

With the increasing urbanisation of Nigeria, along with the advancement of gender equality and legal reforms, this practice has faded in significance. While remnants of the tradition may persist in rural pockets, it is largely seen as obsolete by today’s standards.

5. Shona people – Zimbabwe

Levirate marriage was a customary practice among the Shona, intended to secure the welfare of the widow and maintain continuity within the family unit.

Although the practice still exists in a few remote villages, it has become far less common. Today, many Shona families prefer to honour the independence of widows, aligning more closely with modern legal and social principles.

The contemporary view: Tradition meets modernity

Across Africa, levirate marriage is steadily losing ground to legal protections and shifting cultural values. Modern legislation in many countries now safeguards widows’ rights to inheritance, property, and freedom of choice, eliminating the need for traditional marital obligations.

Furthermore, the spread of formal education, religious teachings, and human rights advocacy has prompted critical reflection on customs that may conflict with individual autonomy.

“Levirate marriage may still hold cultural relevance in certain communities,” explained one anthropologist, “but its role has changed significantly as societies modernise and place greater emphasis on personal choice and legal equality.”