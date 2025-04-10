Wendy Shay pledges full educational sponsorship for viral dancing girl, Tracy

Ghanaian music star Wendy Shay has brought immense happiness to a young admirer, Tracy Shay, following the girl's recent moment of online fame.

Tracy became an internet sensation after a video of her dancing energetically to Wendy Shay’s hit track Too Late went viral. The clip was filmed during the singer’s performance at the Ridoana School Complex on 29 March 2025, in front of a crowd of enthusiastic schoolchildren.

Although the footage was widely celebrated for its joyful spirit, some social media users directed unkind remarks at the young girl. Wendy Shay, however, quickly responded with strong words of encouragement, publicly standing by Tracy and condemning the negative criticism.

In a touching turn of events, Wendy Shay visited Tracy’s school unannounced on 9 April 2025, much to the delight of the pupils and staff.

A video shared online, captured the emotional moment when Wendy Shay made a heartfelt promise to sponsor Tracy’s education—from Class Five through to university. She also gifted Tracy an undisclosed amount of money, a gesture that deeply moved both the girl and her mother, Barbara Oteng.

I’m truly grateful and overwhelmed by this act of kindness, Tracy’s mother said, fighting back tears.