Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

We’re tired of the slow pace, show us action – KSM tells Mahama

11 April 2025 at 10:05
Ghanaian satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) has criticised President Mahama’s government for its perceived sluggishness and lack of strategic direction, urging ministers to match the President’s energy to avoid losing national momentum.
I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM
I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM

Renowned Ghanaian comedian and social commentator, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), has expressed dissatisfaction with President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, citing a perceived lack of urgency and direction in governance.

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, KSM voiced frustration over what he described as the slow pace of government business. He noted that political squabbles—particularly a dispute with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) surrounding a recent cocaine-related scandal—had taken centre stage, sidelining more critical national issues.

READ MORE: 10 African countries that have produced the most Influential musicians

There appears to be a void in leadership activity, which allows the opposition to push distracting agendas, he said

Recommended For You
KSM to receive ‘Thousand Laughs’ award

According to KSM, such distractions would be less effective if the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) had a clearly defined national agenda with detailed policies and a roadmap for development.

He was particularly critical of the government's failure to outline a concrete vision, suggesting this shortcoming gives opponents room to derail the national conversation.

What Rev Ntim Fordjour is doing is part of an agenda, and it is nauseating,” he asserted. “If the NDC had a well-crafted national plan—complete with policy direction and frameworks for implementation—it would eliminate that vacuum and prevent people from pushing irrelevant agendas.

KSM also questioned the visible absence of enthusiasm among government appointees, stating that Ghanaians are struggling to sense any real energy or momentum from the current administration.

KSM speaking at Hope 4 Life Tour 2016 launch and recognition held in Accra today.

They campaigned on the promise of bringing in fresh energy to lead the country forward. But right now, people aren’t feeling it, he said.

While he acknowledged President Mahama’s personal drive, he noted that it seemed the President lacked active support from his team.

President Mahama does have some drive. But it feels like the ministers and appointees around him aren’t matching that energy, he added.

Satirist, KSM

READ MORE: Otelee’s wife vows to retaliate if he cheats again, following allegations of infidelity

KSM concluded with a caution that without a more proactive and coordinated approach from sector ministers, the government risks losing public trust and momentum.

The energy I see in the President needs to be reflected—if not exceeded—by his ministers. Otherwise, we risk losing our way, he warned. “If that momentum fades, we’re throwing away a great deal of potential.

Entertainment

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.