We’re tired of the slow pace, show us action – KSM tells Mahama

Renowned Ghanaian comedian and social commentator, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM), has expressed dissatisfaction with President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, citing a perceived lack of urgency and direction in governance.

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, KSM voiced frustration over what he described as the slow pace of government business. He noted that political squabbles—particularly a dispute with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) surrounding a recent cocaine-related scandal—had taken centre stage, sidelining more critical national issues.

READ MORE: 10 African countries that have produced the most Influential musicians

There appears to be a void in leadership activity, which allows the opposition to push distracting agendas, he said

According to KSM, such distractions would be less effective if the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) had a clearly defined national agenda with detailed policies and a roadmap for development.

He was particularly critical of the government's failure to outline a concrete vision, suggesting this shortcoming gives opponents room to derail the national conversation.

What Rev Ntim Fordjour is doing is part of an agenda, and it is nauseating,” he asserted. “If the NDC had a well-crafted national plan—complete with policy direction and frameworks for implementation—it would eliminate that vacuum and prevent people from pushing irrelevant agendas.

KSM also questioned the visible absence of enthusiasm among government appointees, stating that Ghanaians are struggling to sense any real energy or momentum from the current administration.

They campaigned on the promise of bringing in fresh energy to lead the country forward. But right now, people aren’t feeling it, he said.

While he acknowledged President Mahama’s personal drive, he noted that it seemed the President lacked active support from his team.

President Mahama does have some drive. But it feels like the ministers and appointees around him aren’t matching that energy, he added.

KSM concluded with a caution that without a more proactive and coordinated approach from sector ministers, the government risks losing public trust and momentum.