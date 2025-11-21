Reggie Rockstone reveals the real cause of Rockz Waakye’s fire incident

Hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone has offered a clear account of the circumstances surrounding the recent fire outbreak at one of his establishments, dismissing circulating rumours and attributing the incident to a simple yet dangerous oversight.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime on 19 November 2025, the veteran musician explained that the fire was triggered when a member of staff who had been frying plantain fell asleep, leaving the food unattended on the stove.

Reggie Rockstone

Reggie addressed the widespread speculation, saying: “There were all kinds of rumours about how my place caught fire and what happened. It was human error. Someone was frying plantain and went to sleep. She left it on the fire and slept off. Human error can happen to anybody.”

According to him, disaster was narrowly avoided thanks to the quick action of a young girl present at the scene, who managed to contain the situation before it escalated into something far worse.

He recounted: “It’s a young sister who saved the situation. We would have been arranging a funeral. It started from my kitchen. We have a main place we cook from in Achimota. It wasn’t even on a busy day.”

Reggie Rockstone

Reggie, visibly shaken as he narrated the incident, described it as one of the most distressing experiences of his life. He recalled receiving the call while enjoying a quiet Sunday at home.

He added: “It has to be one of the most traumatic things I’ve experienced. It happened on a calm Sunday when my wife and I were home. My phone rang, and they told me the place was on fire.”