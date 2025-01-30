'Those insulting me, some don't even bath' — Prophet Ogyaba blasts critics

Prophet Ogyaba has responded fiercely to the backlash surrounding his controversial relationship with Lady Cassie, which has become a major talking point in Ghana.

The acclaimed man of God, known for his bold personality, lashed out at his critics in a heated statement. He called his detractors “a bunch of broke individuals who can’t even afford decent shower gel to bathe twice a day,” claiming they have no right to judge him.

For days, social media has been buzzing with drama involving Prophet Ogyaba and his now-estranged lover, Lady Cassie, as both parties air their grievances publicly. Prophet Ogyaba revealed that he spent a staggering 60,000 GHC on rent for Lady Cassie, along with an additional 40,000 GHC on household items, to avoid public embarrassment.

As the Leader and Founder of Ogyaba Ministries, the prophet openly admitted to cheating on his wife but denied other allegations of immoral conduct. He defended his actions, stating:

I am a human being with blood running through my veins. I am not going to be the first man of God to make a mistake. Yes, I had an affair with her while I was married. I admit that. But the other accusations of me sleeping with teenagers are false. Those saying I use ‘juju’ to operate are just joking. Those close to me know I am a genuine man of God who made a mistake.

The controversy, however, escalated after Lady Cassie accused the prophet of impregnating both her and his secretary. These allegations have fuelled public outrage, with many criticising Prophet Ogyaba for disrespecting his wife and tarnishing his image as a spiritual leader.