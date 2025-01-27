'We made you win'- Kumawood actors demand government positions from John Mahama

In a bold and unprecedented appeal, Kumawood actress Kala Kumasi has publicly called on President John Dramani Mahama to consider appointing her and other Kumawood actors and actresses who actively campaigned for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to government positions.

Speaking in a video, Kala Kumasi asserted that their tireless efforts during the election campaign played a pivotal role in securing the party’s decisive victory in the December elections.

Kala Kumasi stated: Family, it’s me, Kala Kumasi, speaking. Parliament and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, this is Kala Kumasi. I, Nana Yeboah, Kwame Borga, Hon Michael Afine—please, JM—I have seen that you are sharing positions, and my appointment is not in yet. Please remember us. We were responsible for making you win the elections. We did a series of campaigns, travelling from door to door. JM, I have seen that the appointments are flying, so please don’t forget me. We are in Kumasi and coming to Accra soon

The actress claimed that many of her colleagues sacrificed their time, resources, and reputations to support the NDC’s campaign. She emphasised that the entertainment industry wields significant influence on public opinion, and their collective involvement helped energise the youth and undecided voters to rally behind the party.

During the election period, several Kumawood actors and actresses publicly endorsed President Mahama and the NDC. They appeared at rallies, performed at events, and created promotional content highlighting the party’s achievements and policies. Kala Kumasi, alongside other notable Kumawood stars, featured in campaign advertisements and leveraged social media platforms to engage with fans about the importance of voting for the NDC.

Kala Kumasi specifically urged President Mahama to offer government appointments to some of the actors and actresses who supported the campaign, arguing that their dedication to the party’s vision deserves acknowledgement.

She also pointed out that similar gestures had been made in the past for individuals from other sectors who played instrumental roles in political campaigns, suggesting that it would not be out of place for Kumawood actors to receive the same recognition.