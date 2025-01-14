Top 5 actions taken by President Mahama in his first week of office

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama was officially sworn into office as Ghana’s new President on Tuesday, December 7, 2024, marking a pivotal moment for the country. With many describing it as a new dawn, President Mahama committed to a ‘reset’ for the nation. As Ghanaians await his next steps with keen anticipation,

President Mahama has swiftly moved to address key national issues in his first week back in office. In this article, we highlight the top five actions taken by President Mahama as he begins his second term as the leader of Ghana.

1. Meeting with Energy Sector Stakeholders

Barely 24 hours after being sworn into office, President Mahama instructed the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to convene an emergency meeting with key stakeholders in the energy sector to address ongoing challenges. This meeting was in response to growing concerns about an impending energy crisis, with potential fuel shortages for power generation, amid the planned pigging exercise on the West Africa Gas Pipeline. The session, chaired by Debrah, included key figures such as Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, and John Jinapor, along with representatives from major energy companies like GRIDCo, BOST, and Sunon Asogli.

2. Nomination of Ministers and Restructuring of Ministries

On January 9, President Mahama announced his first set of ministerial nominees, in line with his campaign promise to reveal all 60 appointments within the first 14 days of his presidency. The nominees include Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson for Finance, John Abdulai Jinapor for Energy, and Dominic Akuritinga Ayini for Attorney-General.

Furthermore, the President reshaped his administration by reducing the number of ministries from 30 to 23, fulfilling his pledge for a lean government. Notable changes included splitting the Ministry of Youth and Sports into two and merging the Local Government Ministry with the Chieftaincy Ministry.

3. Directing the IGP to Investigate Election-Related Deaths

On January 10, President Mahama instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to initiate an investigation into the deaths that occurred during the 2020 and 2024 elections. The President’s directive aims to bring justice to the victims and their families, as these killings remain a painful blemish on Ghana’s democracy.

4. Halting the Sale and Lease of State Lands

In a move to protect state resources, President Mahama directed the Lands Commission to immediately halt all ongoing leases and sales of state and public lands. This decision, conveyed in a letter from the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, underscores the President’s commitment to safeguarding state lands for future generations of Ghanaians.

5. Sacking the CEO of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF)

President Mahama dismissed Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng from his position as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) on January 13. The President’s secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, directed Koranteng to hand over his duties to the Finance Minister-designate, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, until a new CEO is appointed.

In other developments, President Mahama visited Bawku in the Upper East Region on January 14, where he addressed chiefs and residents, reaffirming his commitment to resolving the long-standing chieftaincy conflict in the area.

A Strong Start to President Mahama's Second Term