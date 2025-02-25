When you have a job after university, get married; it makes it easier - Agyinasare

Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has advised young people to marry early, insisting that settling down soon after university makes life much easier.

Speaking at a conference, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International stressed that the ideal time for marriage is right after completing university, typically around the age of 22 in Ghana. He explained that young graduates who secure stable jobs should prioritise marriage instead of delaying the decision.

Once you graduate and have a good job, the best move you can make is to find a good woman and settle down, he stated. His remarks came in response to a question about when he would advise his children or church members to marry.

Bishop Agyinasare's comments quickly ignited mixed reactions online. Some agreed with his perspective, emphasising the importance of building a family early.

I honestly agree. If you are financially stable and have a good woman, marry her. These streets are cold, one person commented.

However, others pointed out that the harsh economic realities make early marriage difficult. "No job, but man dey grow. How do we do that?" another questioned.